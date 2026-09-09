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'We missed so many great chances' - Arteta demands more from Arsenal after Napoli win

'We missed so many great chances' - Arteta demands more from Arsenal after Napoli win
'We missed so many great chances' - Arteta demands more from Arsenal after Napoli winREUTERS

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was left frustrated with his side's performance in the 1-0 Champions League win over Napoli on Wednesday (September 9).

The 2025-26 finalists will be hoping to go one better and secure their first ever Champions League title this time around.

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Arteta’s side got off to a winning start in Naples thanks to a goal from captain Martin Odegaard, but Arteta wasn’t quite happy with the performance.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he said: "Fully deserved three points. The performance probably doesn't reflect the result, the team was superb. 

“We showed quality in a lot of moments to break them down and it was a shame because we missed so many great chances. On any other day the result would be different."

On captain Martin Odegaard: "Martin is contributing with goals that are impacting results which is what we want from our attacking players, being decisive and certainly he was again today."

"We should have done it in a different way because of the amount of chances we created.”

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Champions LeagueMikel ArtetaMartin OdegaardArsenalNapoliPremier League

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