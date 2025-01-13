Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal line up offer for Barcelona defender Araujo
Premier League giants Arsenal could make an offer for Ronald Araujo in the coming weeks.

The Barcelona center half is being linked with a move away from the club, as they battle financial issues.

Barca have been struggling to get the likes of Dani Olmo registered for the remainder of the La Liga season.

Per Sport in Spain, €70-80 million is the fee that would convince Barcelona to sell.

However, the outlet adds that Barca do not expect Arsenal to bid anywhere near that amount.

The Uruguay star's agents are looking to see what offers are there for his client.

