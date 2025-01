Arsenal learn wage demands for Athletic Bilbao winger Williams

Arsenal are facing a major decision on wages if they want to pursue a deal for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

The Mirror says Williams is emerging as Arsenal's priority transfer target for 2025.

However, the Spain international is demanding huge wages to make his move away from Bilbao.

Williams is demanding €350,000-a-week from his next club.

Arsenal remain interested, while PSG and Barcelona are also keen.