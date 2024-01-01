Arsenal legend Wright urges fans to back Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal fans need to show their support to ailing striker Gabirel Jesus.

That is the view of ex-marksman Ian Wright, who believes the forward's wait for his first goal of the season can only be brought to an end with support.

Advertisement Advertisement

Many Gunners feel the team lacks a focal point up front when Kai Havertz does not start.

Speaking on his Wrighty's House podcast, Wright said: "Can I just say something about Gabriel Jesus because I feel the need to support him right now. I really, really do. I know there's a feeling that we may have outgrown him but remember when Gabby came, he was a leveller, he levelled us up.

"Arsenal are at a certain level now but we will definitely need him at some stage so I think it's important in this moment for the Arsenal fans to support him. They have to get behind him. Don't be frustrated with the way he's playing.

"He's trying so hard at the moment and we're going to need him. We need to make sure we give him confidence because he's won this (the Premier League ) four times. He's been clutch in many situations before.

"Listening to the murmurings and the way the fans are… please, man, back this guy, stay with him. He wants to do so well and it’s just not happening right now but he needs support, he really, really does."