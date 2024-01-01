Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd directors make final call on Ten Hag
WHOAH! Spurs, Man Utd made contact with Spain coach De la Fuente
Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet
REVEALED: Real Madrid coach Ancelotti losing confidence in Guler

Ghana confirm setback for Arsenal midfielder Partey

Ghana confirm setback for Arsenal midfielder Partey
Ghana confirm setback for Arsenal midfielder ParteyAction Plus
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been forced to withdraw from international duty.

Party has left Ghana's squad for the upcoming international matches, as he needs to have tests on an injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ghana Football Association confirmed Partey was staying in London this fortnight.

"Thomas Partey, Joseph Painstil, Kingsley Schindler, and Osman Ibrahim have been ruled out of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan due to injuries they picked up over the weekend," a GFA statement read.

"The four players were initially part of Coach Otto Addo's 25-man squad for the double header. 

“Thomas is unable to join the Black Stars due to medical issues he is currently experiencing, and his club has scheduled him for further tests in the coming days."

Mentions
Premier LeaguePartey ThomasArsenal
Related Articles
Martinelli says Arsenal pal Saka is "one of the best players in the world right now"
Arsenal confident over Havertz knee setback
Arsenal keeper Neto unsure of post-career move