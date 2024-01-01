Ghana confirm setback for Arsenal midfielder Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been forced to withdraw from international duty.

Party has left Ghana's squad for the upcoming international matches, as he needs to have tests on an injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Ghana Football Association confirmed Partey was staying in London this fortnight.

"Thomas Partey, Joseph Painstil, Kingsley Schindler, and Osman Ibrahim have been ruled out of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan due to injuries they picked up over the weekend," a GFA statement read.

"The four players were initially part of Coach Otto Addo's 25-man squad for the double header.

“Thomas is unable to join the Black Stars due to medical issues he is currently experiencing, and his club has scheduled him for further tests in the coming days."