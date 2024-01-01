Arsenal confident over Havertz knee setback

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz picked up a knee injury after the club's clash with Southampton last weekend but he is expected to be fully fit after the international break.

The Gunners striker pulled out of Germany duty at the weekend with “knee problems” as the national side face Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Netherlands over the coming week.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 25-year-old played the full 90 minutes in a 3-1 Prem win over Southampton on Saturday but picked up a knee injury which has been an issue throughout his career.

At Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea the striker missed games due to his knee. He will remain at London Colney during this break to rest and recover whilst his Germany teammates fight for the top spot in the Nations League.

According to The Sun, Arsenal believe this is the perfect way to avoid any further damage or stress on the area as the club prepares for Bournemouth on October 19th.

The report suggests that the international break has come at the perfect time and that the slight discomfort will not be an issue after a two-week break for the striker who has been in top form for the Gunners since the start of the season.