Arsenal legend Henry: This is what Martinelli needs to do...

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has suggested a way that Gabriel Martinelli can improve his game.

Henry was asked how Martinelli can reach the level of teammate Bukayo Saka.

While he has been important for the Gunners, his goal tally is nowhere near as impressive as Saka’s.

"Martinelli 1v1 with Dalot. They're not doubling up, by the time Matthijs De Ligt gets there, I don't think he will make it, Henry said on Sky Sports, referencing a recent Manchester United vs. Arsenal game at the Emirates Stadium. 

"You're not playing your 1v1, you're not playing your 1v1, I would say 10 seconds after, maybe a bit more than 10 seconds after look at where your winger was in a 1v1 situation against Man United and if you press pause now look at where he is (on the halfway line).

“He was in a 1v1 situation, we worked to put you in a 1v1, why are you bringing the ball back to play here?”

"This is what I'm trying to say, sometimes they will say 'Arsenal didn't create' you did create, it's the choice that you didn't take,” he added about a moment during their 0-0 draw with Everton at the weekend.

"Martinelli knows at that particular moment if he dummies with his shoulder and goes inside he has one tap-in, two tap-in, three tap-in if he goes back inside. That's the last thing he should have done, going on your wrong foot and shooting."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueHenry ThierryMartinelli GabrielArsenal
