Arsenal legend Henry: I took France Olympics job as personal challenge

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry admits he took the France Olympics job as a personal challenge.

Henry concedes he wanted to if he could lead a squad in a major tournament.

Advertisement Advertisement

He explained to GQ: "When I’ took charge of the Espoirs, it was not as a coach. I was convinced that I would be able to lead a group but I hadn't yet.

"Now, I’ve ticked this box and I am more relaxed. It’s probably a little selfish, but I needed to prove it to myself.

"But hey, calm down. I’ve not won the Champions League either."