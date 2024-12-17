Everton defender Branthwaite: We can be proud of Arsenal point

Everton centre half Jarrad Branthwaite admits he has experienced a tough time with injuries.

The Englishman has not been able to show his best form with the Premier League club for much of this term.

He has been sidelined by one injury and then another, which has meant reaching full fitness has not been easy.

"Coming down here and getting a point feels more like a win, because not many people come down here and pick up anything, so to do that is massive and it'll take us on to the next games," Branthwaite told Everton TV after a 0-0 draw with Arsenal.

"Obviously, it's really pleasing to get another clean sheet. You give yourself the best possible chance in games when you do that. As we keep saying, it's not just the defence, either – it's the whole team. You see how the midfield and attack work, they kept going right through the 95 minutes and that's what we need to continue.

"I think when we looked at the fixtures December was looking tough, with all of the top teams to play but, for me, these are the games you want to play in."

