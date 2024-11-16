Seaman amazed by Everton keeper Pickford in training

Arsenal goalkeeping great David Seaman is full of praise for Everton No1 Jordan Pickford.

Seaman admits being impressed by Pickford when studying him in training.

He said on his podcast: “I went up to St. George’s Park to watch the goalies train. It was Aaron (Ramsdale), Nick Pope and Jordan.

“And Jordan was like, wow. He really impressed me up there, out of the three of them.

“Obviously I’ve seen Aaron (a former Arsenal player) train quite a bit. I’ve not seen Nick, but when I saw Jordan, he’s so fast. Really fast feet, and then his reactions were brilliant.

“When he makes that mistake, he doesn’t go thinking, ‘I’ve got to make a save or I’ve got to go and get that cross’. No, he waits for it throughout the game.”