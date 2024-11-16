Real Sociedad sports chief Olabe hints at being open to Arsenal talks

Real Sociedad sports chief Roberto Olabe has hinted he's open to talks with Arsenal.

Olabe will leave his post with La Real at the end of the season and is being linked with the Gunners as a replacement for Edu Gaspar.

“The very structure of the decision is not based on the future. If in June 2024 we talk about June 2025 and we give ourselves a timing in which I give my commitment to continue working in a season that is not easy to manage," he said at a media conference announcing his planned departure.

“I understood that it was important to continue working this season for and with the project. The timing of things right now is that I am excited and committed to finishing this season, for good things to continue happening in this club.

“Afterwards I need to listen to other conversations, from other areas, learn about other projects, observe other things to possibly reconnect. I don't know what it will be, I don't have anything, I don't have a date for anything.

"The dates for everything are the ones we have discussed. There has been nothing external that has influenced that timing. On a personal level, I do have the energy and the enthusiasm, but I am clear that the commitment we have to continue trying to make positive things happen between now and June is there.

"Once you make the decision, what I have done from June to October is focus on what was really important, which was what we had in hand more than my own decision, which will happen in time. That is why I say that I am not entirely comfortable talking about myself today.”