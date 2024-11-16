Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Madueke explains not taking place in Chelsea dugout after Arsenal change
Chelsea winger Noni Madueke denies insulting teammates after storming down the players' race when substituted during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Madueke's actions angered many ex-players.

But the attacker insists there was a reason for his decision not to immediately take his place in the home dugout.

Madueke said: "I literally went down the tunnel to go to the toilet and I came back 30 seconds later. If you watch a lot of games when I come off, I always going straight down the tunnel to go to the toilet.

"It is nothing major at all."

