Madueke explains not taking place in Chelsea dugout after Arsenal change

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke denies insulting teammates after storming down the players' race when substituted during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Madueke's actions angered many ex-players.

But the attacker insists there was a reason for his decision not to immediately take his place in the home dugout.

Madueke said: "I literally went down the tunnel to go to the toilet and I came back 30 seconds later. If you watch a lot of games when I come off, I always going straight down the tunnel to go to the toilet.

"It is nothing major at all."