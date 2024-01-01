Tribal Football
Arsenal legend Henry backed for Wales job

France legend Thierry Henry is being backed to succeed Rob Page at Wales.

The current French Under-21 coach is preparing for the Olympic Games in Paris.

However, Henry is not likely to stay on in that job once the Olympics have concluded.

Former Dragon Robert Earnshaw has backed Arsenal legend Henry, stating to The Sun: "I spent some time with Thierry on the Welsh FA coaching course a couple of years ago.

"He knows technical director David Adams and the set-up. He understands Welsh football.

"With France U21s and the Olympic team, he understands young players.

"I could see someone like Thierry doing it. He's so sharp, advanced and has got great ideas.

"He would raise the bar and the level. I don't know whether he would want it."

