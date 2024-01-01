Ex-Arsenal defender Mustafi announces retirement; takes charge of Germany U17s

Former Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has announced his retirement.

Mustafi has hung up the boots and immediately jumped into coaching.

The 32-year-old left Spanish side Levante last summer and now has been named new Germany U17 coach.

"I have long thought about wanting to gain experience as a coach. On the one hand, it's a shame that it comes so early, because I would have liked to play football longer," Mustafi told the federation's website.

"On the other hand, I'm really looking forward to this time and to taking my first steps as a coach at the DFB. I want to pass on all the experience I gained during my time in the U15 to the U21 and of course the senior national team to the boys."