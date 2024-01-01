Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Ex-Arsenal defender Mustafi announces retirement; takes charge of Germany U17s

Ex-Arsenal defender Mustafi announces retirement; takes charge of Germany U17s
Ex-Arsenal defender Mustafi announces retirement; takes charge of Germany U17s
Ex-Arsenal defender Mustafi announces retirement; takes charge of Germany U17sProfimedia
Former Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has announced his retirement.

Mustafi has hung up the boots and immediately jumped into coaching.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 32-year-old left Spanish side Levante last summer and now has been named new Germany U17 coach.

"I have long thought about wanting to gain experience as a coach. On the one hand, it's a shame that it comes so early, because I would have liked to play football longer," Mustafi told the federation's website.

"On the other hand, I'm really looking forward to this time and to taking my first steps as a coach at the DFB. I want to pass on all the experience I gained during my time in the U15 to the U21 and of course the senior national team to the boys."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMustafi ShkodranArsenalLevanteBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa
Arsenal serious about Bayern Munich wing-back Kimmich
PSG midfielder Simons breaks silence on Arsenal, Man Utd rumours