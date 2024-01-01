Chelsea to try again for Atletico Madrid striker Omorodion

Chelsea are ready to try again for Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion.

The Blues failed with a first bid of €32.5m for the powerful centre-forward this week.

However, Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting Chelsea aren't giving up and intend to make a new offer in the coming days.

Omorodion has just come off an impressive loan spell with Alaves last term, with Atletico chiefs weighing up his next move.

Much could depend on the future of Spain captain Alvaro Morata and his plans with Atleti.