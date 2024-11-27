Arsenal hero Ljungberg turns on Gabriel copying Gyokeres celebration

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg has criticised defender Gabriel for mocking Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres with his goal celebration last night.

Gabriel copied Gyokeres’ famous mask celebration when he scored Arsenal’s third goal in their 5-1 win over Sporting on Tuesday night.

Ljungberg was one of those annoyed by the Brazilian’s antics as he spoke to Viaplay about the stolen celebration.

“I’m not a fan of it,” he told Viaplay. “Of course, he must have had a lot of talk about playing against Gyokeres and whether he would be able to do it.

“Then his point in showing that he can handle it is quite simple. But I think it’s a bit disrespectful.”

The Sweden international did not seem to see the disrespectful side however and commented on Gabriel’s actions after the game.

“He’s welcome to steal it if he can’t create his own celebration!”

