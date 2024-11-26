Arsenal boss Arteta: How we intend to stop Gyokeres

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres yesterday.

The Gunners are set to take on the Portuguese giants in the Champions League group stages.

With Gyokeres in red hot form, Arteta spoke about stopping him.

He stated: “I would like to talk about the team, about the coaches and how phenomenal they have been. The run they are in is incredible. 

“That tells you that it is not only the quality, the setup, the ambition, it is something about the team energy that they have. That is a great challenge that we have tomorrow, to come here and make a statement and show we are capable against this kind of opponent. Be ourselves and win the game.”

He added: “I understand the question (is he a modern striker) but they have a lot of individual qualities. That’s why they can win games in various ways. And yes in the specific position they have great players.”

Asked how his defenders will handle the game, he finished: “Yeah for the whole team because obviously when you look at the numbers they (Sporting CP) produce in the domestic league and the Champions League at home, where they have won every game and scored always at least a goal, is something that we have to really avoid. So we’re going to have to be really consistent and efficient to try to prevent that from happening.”

 

 

