Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Zirkzee frustration: He must understand...
Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"
Gyokeres: Why Man Utd boss Amorim succeeded with Sporting CP's players
Arsenal boss Arteta in contact with Fulham winger Nelson

Arsenal keeper Raya: We're ready for Gyokeres

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal keeper Raya: We're ready for Gyokeres
Arsenal keeper Raya: We're ready for GyokeresAction Plus
Arsenal shot stopper David Raya is not fearful of any striker in the world.

The Gunners are preparing to take on the highly rated Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres in Tuesday's Champions League tie.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the Swedish striker is having the season of his life, Raya believes they can stop him in the Champions League.

He stated, “We know he is a world-class player and we know his strengths when playing from the back. We will do everything possible to give him no chances and try to keep the goal clean, which is always a great motivation for any goalkeeper.”

On handling Sporting, he added: "It will be a difficult game and we are aware that they have scored a lot of goals in recent games,” Raya said. “But we are focused on our football and we will get the three points. We know that there has been a change of coach, with the departure of Ruben Amorim, but we have studied them well."

On the new Champions League format, he finished: “I only had one season in the Champions League before. This season is different. Every three points is important in this competition. We know what we want, which is to qualify straight away. The Champions League is the best competition and we’re really happy to be here.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueRaya DavidGyokeres ViktorArsenalSporting Lisbon
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta: How we intend to stop Gyokeres
Limpar: I was Gyokeres' mentor; I hope he joins Arsenal
Coventry owner King happy with Gyokeres sale: We'll get more when Sporting CP cash in