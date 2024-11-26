Arsenal keeper Raya: We're ready for Gyokeres

Arsenal shot stopper David Raya is not fearful of any striker in the world.

The Gunners are preparing to take on the highly rated Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres in Tuesday's Champions League tie.

While the Swedish striker is having the season of his life, Raya believes they can stop him in the Champions League.

He stated, “We know he is a world-class player and we know his strengths when playing from the back. We will do everything possible to give him no chances and try to keep the goal clean, which is always a great motivation for any goalkeeper.”

On handling Sporting, he added: "It will be a difficult game and we are aware that they have scored a lot of goals in recent games,” Raya said. “But we are focused on our football and we will get the three points. We know that there has been a change of coach, with the departure of Ruben Amorim, but we have studied them well."

On the new Champions League format, he finished: “I only had one season in the Champions League before. This season is different. Every three points is important in this competition. We know what we want, which is to qualify straight away. The Champions League is the best competition and we’re really happy to be here.”

