Arsenal play host to Manchester City in Premier League action later today as Mikel Arteta faces off with Mikel Arteta for the first time.

The Sweden international has stood out in Europe this season, with two goals scored, compared to none in league action.

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Gyokeres has started just once in the Premier League so far in 2026/27, with Kai Havertz leading the line in the other 10 matches, and scoring three goals.

However, ahead of their crunch clash with City, former Arsenal star Gyokeres should get the starting nod over Havertz at the Emirates Stadium.

"He's not played a lot of football, and he's a bit hit and miss, but I'd probably play him against Man City.

"Their centre-halves won’t like that hustle and bustle. If you look at City, that's been their problem this season, when their defenders have been put under pressure, and there has been a bit of a fight.

"If you play Havertz, who I'm a big fan of, it will become a football match, and the City players will be happy with that, with the game in front of them.

‘Gyokeres goes the other way and causes major problems for the two centre-halves, Guehi and Dias, who have not been great this season."