Arsenal goalkeeper Porter reveals coming from footballing family

Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Porter has revealed he comes from a footballing family.

Porter, 16, made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup win against Bolton Wanderers this season.

He wrote for arsenal.com: "I’ve got a younger brother, George, who plays for Colchester United’s under-14s as a centre back, and he’s doing very well. My dad used to play Sunday League football with his mates, and my mum is great at athletics.

"My grandad on my dad’s side actually played for West Ham’s under-21s and trained with their first team a few times, so there’s always been a football connection in the family.

"Looking ahead my goal is to keep playing regularly, whether it’s for the under-18s, under-21s or even the first team. It’s an honour to have already played for the first team, but staying consistent at the academy level is just as important. And, of course, I hope to get selected for the England Under-17s for the European Championships next year."

On his debut, Porter also stated: "I wasn’t too shocked because with injuries and cup ties I knew there was a big chance. My under-18s coach, Jack Wilshere, gave me some great advice, telling me that I deserved to be there and to just take it as another game. That really helped calm my nerves.

"Walking out to 60,000 fans was crazy! I was actually quite calm at first, but when the fans started singing “North London Forever” it all felt very real. The atmosphere was completely different from academy matches — just looking around and seeing fans all around the pitch. But once the game started, I focused on my job, just like I would for an academy match. Looking back, I think I did well for my debut. The coaches and players were happy with my performance, which was reassuring."