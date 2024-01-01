Top 5 Premier League EFL Trophy performers this week

The Premier League academies had some incredible performers this week in the EFL Trophy as they battled it out for another 3 points, here are 5 of the best.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji - Arsenal Academy

Butler-Oyedeji joined Arsenal at the age of 8 and has since rose through the academy to become a pivotal player at the club. Despite the Gunners loss on penalties against MK Dons the forward stood out as a key performer throughout the game.

The striker had the first sight of goal as he nearly opened the scoring early in the game but Craig MacGillivray made an excellent save to keep his shot out.

The 21-year-old had another shot which was parried away by the keeper before in the 36th minute the youngster latched on to a cross from Andre Harriman-Annous and found the back of the net to bag his first goal of the competition.

Andre Harriman-Annous – Arsenal Academy

The progress of Andre Harriman-Annous, however, is a major positive for manager Mehmet Ali’s team as not only did he set up the goal for Butler-Oyedeji but he also scored on his first start for the U21s side.

This goal meant he became Arsenal’s youngest ever scorer in the EFL Trophy at just 16 years old proving that his versatility which allows him to play anywhere along the from three is paying off.

Harriman-Annous scored against PSG in the UEFA Youth League last week and looks to be a future candidate for the first team as his impressive rise through the ranks continues.

Oliwier Zych – Aston Villa Academy

Zych put in an incredible performance against Bolton Wanderers to secure a victory in penalties as Villa shot to the top of Group D. The Polish international captained the side and made several key saves to keep Bolton at bay.

Victor Adeboyejo made the breakthrough in the 79th minute however despite the keeper's constant efforts to deny the Bolton attack as he made a superb save to keep out Klaidi Lolos’ header and produced a host of excellent stops as Villa headed in to penalties.

It was here that Zych became a hero and made two fantastic saves to help Villa clinch a 4-1 victory which many did not expect.

Fin Back – Nottingham Forest Academy

Back made his second appearance in the EFL Trophy this season as Forest fell to a 4-2 defeat to Morecambe which leaves the side joint second in the group.

The full back made this a game to remember as he produced a darting run down the right-hand side, got behind the defence and finished off the run with an excellent shot past the keeper.

Back spent last season on loan at Carlisle United. The 22-year-old is looking to break into the first team and this goal will certainly help with that.

Johny Emerson - Newcastle Academy

The young Magpies fell to third in their group after a 3-1 loss to Rotherham on Tuesday night with the only silver lining being Emerson whose strike at the hour mark breathed a brief sense of optimism into the side.

Emerson capitalised on Zak Jules' weak back pass which he flicked around the keeper before picking up the ball to try and make a comeback against the League One side.

This loss means even if Newcastle win their next fixture they will have to wait until Bradford and Rotherham play on November 19th before they discover their fate in the tournament.