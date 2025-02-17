Wenger says he needs to “pray harder" for Arsenal in their title race against Liverpool

Club legend Arsene Wenger jokingly said he might need to “pray harder” for Arsenal to overtake Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners sit seven points behind Arne Slot’s side, who edged past Wolves 2-1 on Sunday with two goals from Mikel Merino.

Wenger, who won three titles with Arsenal, admitted it would take a major Liverpool collapse for his former club to end their 21-year wait for the trophy.

On beIN Sports, Wenger said: "They need to lose games. But now we are 25 games played and Liverpool have lost one, so they have to lose at least three games in the next 13 games.

"At the moment, it looks unlikely unless they collapse. But until now they have lost only one game, so they are super favourites and on top of that, Arsenal have to make the perfect run.

“I pray, I pray but I have to improve the quality of my praying."