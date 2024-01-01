Arsenal face missing Odegaard for month

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is facing an anxious wait regarding his injury.

The Norway and Gunners captain had to come off during a game against Austria on Monday.

Norway boss Ståle Solbakken expressed his fears to Norwegian outlet VG that it could be a long term injury.

He stated that Odegaard could be back close to the next international break, which is in October.

Arsenal are taking on rivals Tottenham in the Premier League at the weekend.

They may have to do so without one of their key midfielders and talismen in Odegaard.