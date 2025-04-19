Tribal Football
Most Read
Portugal chiefs make contact with Fenerbahce coach Mourinho
RB Leipzig reveal Sesko asking price amid Premier League interest
Van der Vaart on Real Madrid defender Rudiger: A bit of an idiot!
Inter Milan suffer major injury blow ahead of Barcelona Champions League clash

Arsenal face growing competition for Espanyol keeper Garcia

Carlos Volcano
Arsenal face growing competition for Espanyol keeper Garcia
Arsenal face growing competition for Espanyol keeper GarciaLaLiga
The race for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is intensifying.

The Spain U21 keeper saw a move to Arsenal blocked last summer and he remains on the Gunners' radar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There is also interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the coming transfer window.

And now Cadena Cope reports Real Madrid are also watching García this season.

However, whether Real Madrid makes any attempt to sign the goalkeeper for next season remains to be seen.

At the moment, Real Madrid do not appear to be prioritising a new goalkeeper - but the situation could change if there is a move for Andriy Lunin this summer.

Mentions
Garcia JoanArsenalEspanyolReal MadridBayer LeverkusenManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Larsson: Join Tottenham...?
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Spurs join Tah battle; Man City target Reijnders; Real Madrid pressure Huijsen
Arsenal encouraged in plans for Espanyol keeper Garcia