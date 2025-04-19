Arsenal face growing competition for Espanyol keeper Garcia

The race for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is intensifying.

The Spain U21 keeper saw a move to Arsenal blocked last summer and he remains on the Gunners' radar.

There is also interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the coming transfer window.

And now Cadena Cope reports Real Madrid are also watching García this season.

However, whether Real Madrid makes any attempt to sign the goalkeeper for next season remains to be seen.

At the moment, Real Madrid do not appear to be prioritising a new goalkeeper - but the situation could change if there is a move for Andriy Lunin this summer.