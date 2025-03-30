Tribal Football
Arsenal encouraged in plans for Espanyol keeper Garcia

Carlos Volcano
Arsenal encouraged in plans for Espanyol keeper Garcia
Arsenal encouraged in plans for Espanyol keeper GarciaLaLiga
Joan Garcia is unlikely to stay with Espanyol if they're relegated this season.

The talented goalkeeper remains a target for Arsenal, which had an offer last summer rejected by Espanyol for the youngster.

Espanyol rate Garcia at €35m.

However, if they're relegated, Garcia will be clear to leave for €15m courtesy of an escape clause in his Espanyol deal.

Espanyol  currently sit 15th in La Liga, two points clear of the drop zone.

Garcia could be signed by Arsenal as a replacement for backup goalkeeper Neto, who is on-loan at Arsenal from Bournemouth.

