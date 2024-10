Arsenal are eyeing NK Kustosija prospect Baye Coulibaly.

The 18 year-old is a Mali youth international and is being tracked by the Gunners.

Coulibaly plays primarily as a midfielder, though can also fill in at centre-half.

Gunners scouts watched the youngster earlier this season in action for Mali U20, says the Daily Mail.

Coulibaly's deal with Kustosija runs to 2027.