Arsenal expect Saudi interest for Partey
Premier League runners up Arsenal are ready to sell a first team midfielder this summer.

The Gunners are seeking a fee of around £30 million to sell Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian is no longer in the plans of manager Mikel Arteta after being in and out of the team last term.

Per The Mirror, Arsenal are hoping for interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, as they may pay a higher fee.

Partey did have injury problems last season and has a contract that expires in a year’s time.

Arsenal would rather cash in on him now and sign a replacement than lose him on a free.

