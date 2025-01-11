Arsenal draw up new contract offer for SPL target Trossard

Arsenal are drawing up a new contract offer for Leandro Trossard.

The Belgium attacker has now entered the final 18 months of his current deal and remains on the shopping list of Saudi Pro League clubs.

SPL interest arrived last summer and in the previous January transfer window for Trossard.

The Daily Express says Trossard's priority remains staying in London and he will welcome talks over a new deal.

The Gunners intend to meet with the player's minders after the January market to thrash out new terms.