Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price
Man Utd boss Amorim won't rule out Mainoo sale
Kobbie Mainoo's contract demands: Why his camp can't use Chelsea's interest in Man Utd negotiations
Al-Hilal consider tearing up Neymar's contract after playing 42 minutes since 2023

Arsenal draw up new contract offer for SPL target Trossard

Paul Vegas
Arsenal draw up new contract offer for SPL target Trossard
Arsenal draw up new contract offer for SPL target TrossardAction Plus
Arsenal are drawing up a new contract offer for Leandro Trossard.

The Belgium attacker has now entered the final 18 months of his current deal and remains on the shopping list of Saudi Pro League clubs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

SPL interest arrived last summer and in the previous January transfer window for Trossard.

The Daily Express says Trossard's priority remains staying in London and he will welcome talks over a new deal.

The Gunners intend to meet with the player's minders after the January market to thrash out new terms.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTrossard LeandroArsenalSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta determined to keep hold of Kiwior
Aubameyang on final Arsenal days: Arteta accused me of stabbing him in the back; I was in tears
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd, Liverpool go for Kvara; Spurs in Fagioli talks; SPL cash tempts David