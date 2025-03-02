Tribal Football
Most Read
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Worried Al-Nassr star Ronaldo request denied by Iran FA and Esteghlal
Man Utd boss Amorim willing to oversee sale of FIVE senior players
Arsenal settle on two big-name strikers for summer market as Arteta's Watkins attitude revealed

Arsenal draw up contract plans for Saliba

Paul Vegas
Arsenal draw up contract plans for Saliba
Arsenal draw up contract plans for SalibaAction Plus
Arsenal chiefs are willing to make William Saliba among the club's highest earners.

The France defender has  a deal with Arsenal to 2027.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, given the interest of Real Madrid and PSG, Arsenal are keen to extend and improve Saliba's contract before the summer market opens.

Gunners management are keen to tie down Saliba in order to ward off suitors.

Real are particularly keen on the defender, though would prefer to wait until the summer of 2026 before making their move.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSaliba WilliamArsenalReal MadridPSGLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid urging Arsenal defender Saliba to be patient
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RND 16 DRAW: Real Madrid face Atletico; Liverpool meet PSG