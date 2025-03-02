Arsenal draw up contract plans for Saliba

Arsenal chiefs are willing to make William Saliba among the club's highest earners.

The France defender has a deal with Arsenal to 2027.

However, given the interest of Real Madrid and PSG, Arsenal are keen to extend and improve Saliba's contract before the summer market opens.

Gunners management are keen to tie down Saliba in order to ward off suitors.

Real are particularly keen on the defender, though would prefer to wait until the summer of 2026 before making their move.