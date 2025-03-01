Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Real Madrid urging Arsenal defender Saliba to be patient
Real Madrid are happy to wait for Arsenal defender William Saliba.

While the France international has been linked with Real for a summer move, Relevo says the Spanish giants have different plans.

Instead, Real intend to scout Saliba over the next 18 months with the aim of moving for him in the summer of 2026.

The defender's current deal runs to 2027 and there's a confidence inside Real that Saliba will be happy to wait before eventually moving to Madrid.

Real Madrid want to focus this summer's transfer budget on other positions.

