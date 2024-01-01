Arsenal defender Timber: Blind and Ten Hag among biggest influences

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has spoken of the biggest influences on his career.

Timber is now in his season season at Arsenal after arriving from Ajax.

Advertisement Advertisement

He recalled to the club's website: “All of the coaches had a big effect on me, but also the players that already were playing in the first team.

“When I was in the youth team I looked up to great defenders. When I was younger, in the first team they had Matthijs de Ligt and Daley Blind, for example, who were really good.

"Then of course you had the best ones like Sergio Ramos and Virgil van Dijk elsewhere – these types of players were top when I was in the youth, so I looked up to them as well.”

Timber also recalled: “When I was in the under-19s at Ajax, when I was coached by John Heitinga, he made me captain and I had a big responsibility. I think that was the biggest step I needed to make towards professional football.

“In my last year at Ajax I had three managers... or two. I don’t even know how many! Again, I had John Heitinga, which was really nice for me. Before, I had Erik ten Hag for three years, so I had my debut under him and learned a lot - I actually became mature under him. Around that, I had a lot of other trainers to learn from a lot from the under-17s through to the first team.”