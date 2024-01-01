Timber accepts being played out-of-position at Arsenal

Jurrien Timber accepts he's unlikely to play in his favoured position at Arsenal.

The Holland defender sees himself as a natural centre-half.

But he told De Telegraaf: "The centre of defence at Arsenal sits with Saliba and Gabriel.

"Where I play doesn’t matter to me as long as I’m playing. I can do well there (at left-back) and the national coach can also put me there.

"It is a really nice position and I also play a lot in midfield. I have to play a lot of minutes now and it helps that I am multifunctional."

On his past knee injury, Timber added: "Sometimes it still feels a bit stiff after a match or training, but in my head it is no longer an issue at all. When I trained outside for the first time, I immediately threw myself into tackles again without any fear. You can’t just participate half-heartedly, because then things go wrong."