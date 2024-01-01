Tribal Football
Most Read
Sevilla coach Pimienta: Navas has earned the right to decide
Euro giants already circling Marseille for Greenwood as Man Utd rub hands
Man Utd made serious push for PSG-owned Simons, but...
Man Utd deliberately holding back Kone

Arsenal defender Saliba: Every year Arteta has us closer to winning Prem

Arsenal defender Saliba: Every year Arteta has us closer to winning Prem
Arsenal defender Saliba: Every year Arteta has us closer to winning PremAction Plus
Arsenal defender William Saliba is convinced they'll win major titles under manager Mikel Arteta.

Saliba was speaking ahead of Sunday's trip to Manchester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "Last season we didn't lose against them, so I don't think about revenge, but they won the league last season and the season before. We focus more on ourselves because the Premier League is not just against City, it's against all the teams, so we have to focus on ourselves because there are a lot of games.

"We all want to achieve something. Winning this Premier League is not easy, but when you finish second twice, you want to win. We will give everything, even more than last season, because we don't want to finish second, third or fourth. We want to win this championship and we will give everything. Arteta has been the coach responsible for our constant progression over the last five years, helping us get closer and closer to the top prize every season.

"He is a really good coach and we are so happy to have him here. He helps us grow a lot, especially a player like me. I have learned a lot of things with him and I have become a better player since I worked with him, so we are so happy to have him and I am sure we will win some titles with him."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSaliba WilliamArteta MikelArsenalManchester City
Related Articles
Arsenal "to launch massive Viktor Gyokeres transfer" with £60M bid lined up
Arteta signs yet another Man City staff member in major transfer
Arsenal on brink of securing Arteta to new contract