Arsenal defender Gabriel facing scans today

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is undergoing injury scans today.

The Brazil defender was forced off during last night's 2-1 win against Fulham.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gabriel pulled up with a hamstring injury and there's initial concerns his season could now be over.

The Gunners meet Real Madrid next week for the first-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood said on Sky Sports during last night's clash: "Gabriel is holding his hamstring and needs to go down... this does not look good.

"This is really bad news for Arsenal as if it is bad, it could be his season over and they have Real Madrid coming up. He will not be the first player to do his hamstring trying to chase Traore!"