Arsenal suffer major injury blow ahead of Real Madrid Champions League clash

Arsenal defender Gabriel was forced off after just 16 minutes in their Premier League clash with Fulham on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old wasn’t near an opponent or teammate when he fell to the ground with an injury at the Emirates stadium.

Arsenal pressed the attack while their teammate lay on the ground in pain but complained when Fulham refused to put the ball out of play.

Gabriel tried to continue but was in visible pain. Arsenal eventually conceded a corner and allowed for the medical team to come and give him some much-needed attention.

The Brazilian appeared to be holding his hamstring as he hobbled off the pitch and was replaced by Jakub Kiwior.

Mikel Arteta’s side may be without the prolific centre-back for their crucial Champions League clash with Real Madrid in a week’s time.