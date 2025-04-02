Arsenal boss Arteta backing Kiwior after Gabriel setback

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he has full confidence in Jakub Kiwior after injuries suffered by Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber last night.

Gabriel and Timber broke down during victory over Fulham, which is set to see them miss their Champions League quarterfinal first-leg clash with Real Madrid.

Kiwior stepped in on Tuesday and Arteta said, "The good thing with Jakub is that he's been very reliable. Every time we need him he's always there, he's available and he does his job.

"We ask him to play as a left centre-back, as a right centre-back, as a left full-back. He's ready, he's got a smile on his face. It's sad for Gabi but he really wanted to play as well and he will be fine.

"If you ask the dressing room how much they want to play the next two games and the Real Madrid game, believe me, everybody wants to be on that pitch."