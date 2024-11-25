Arsenal defender Calafiori: I've not seen anything like Nwaneri

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has taken the time to praise one of his younger teammates.

The Italian international hailed Ethan Nwaneri after his team’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Advertisement

The result allowed the Gunners to keep pace with Liverpool and gain ground on Manchester City in the title race.

“I’m really happy for him,” he stated about Nwaneri.

“He really deserved it. For me, he is a pure talent and for sure you will see more from him on the pitch.

“Yes (senior players are helping him settle), but they (young players) don’t even need it because they feel a part of us from the first day. I felt the same when I came here. This is our secret.”

Asked if he had played with a 17-year-old of such quality, Calafiori replied: “No, I don’t think so. I’ve never seen it. He can be really good.”

“It was an amazing performance by everyone and the energy as well was unbelievable,” Calafiori said post-game.

“We really enjoyed the game.

“Honestly all season has been like this, we’re prepared for this. We don’t really look at the standings right now. We just want to win as many games as possible.

“The season is so long. You cannot just think about it now. From my side, I only think about winning the next game and the whole team has the same idea as me.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play