Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"
Ipswich boss McKenna hoping Phillips fit for Man Utd clash
Man Utd boss Amorim: Rashford ready for Ipswich
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list

Arsenal defender Calafiori: I've not seen anything like Nwaneri

Paul Vegas
Arsenal defender Calafiori: I've not seen anything like Nwaneri
Arsenal defender Calafiori: I've not seen anything like NwaneriAction Plus
Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has taken the time to praise one of his younger teammates.

The Italian international hailed Ethan Nwaneri after his team’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The result allowed the Gunners to keep pace with Liverpool and gain ground on Manchester City in the title race.

“I’m really happy for him,” he stated about Nwaneri. 

“He really deserved it. For me, he is a pure talent and for sure you will see more from him on the pitch.

“Yes (senior players are helping him settle), but they (young players) don’t even need it because they feel a part of us from the first day. I felt the same when I came here. This is our secret.”

Asked if he had played with a 17-year-old of such quality, Calafiori replied: “No, I don’t think so. I’ve never seen it. He can be really good.”

“It was an amazing performance by everyone and the energy as well was unbelievable,” Calafiori said post-game. 

“We really enjoyed the game.

“Honestly all season has been like this, we’re prepared for this. We don’t really look at the standings right now. We just want to win as many games as possible.

“The season is so long. You cannot just think about it now. From my side, I only think about winning the next game and the whole team has the same idea as me.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueCalafiori RiccardoNwaneri EthanArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta delighted with goalscorer Nwaneri: Step by step
Calafiori happy after winning Arsenal comeback game
Dein? Clough? Why Edu's shock exit is seismic for both Arsenal AND Forest