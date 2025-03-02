Arsenal reject hits three hat-tricks in first seven games for Monaco

Mika Biereth's start to his career with AS Monaco has been record-breaking.

Sold by Arsenal last year to Sturm Graz for £4m, Biereth joined Monaco in January for £13m.

Biereth has scored 10 goals in just seven Ligue 1 games for Monaco, including three hat-tricks.

At Sturm Graz, he struck 11 goals in 16 games in Austria to get his move to France.

At Arsenal, Biereth never made an appearance, having been snapped up as a teen from Fulham.