Man City inform Atletico Madrid of Alvarez sale price

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez is a step away from joining Atletico Madrid.

Argentinian journalist César Luis Merlo is reporting that negotiations between Álvarez and Atlético Madrid have been ongoing for some time.

The negotiations are now well advanced - and if an agreement is reached between clubs, Álvarez will sign a five-year contract.

Manchester City are said to be demanding a £60m transfer fee plus a further £17m in bonuses to let the player go.

Álvarez's contract with the English champions runs until the summer of 2028.