Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd want Toney despite the move limiting youth players growth
Villa agreed deal for Chelsea star despite Atletico Madrid interest
Man Utd star says emotional farewell to supporters

Man City inform Atletico Madrid of Alvarez sale price

Man City inform Atletico Madrid of Alvarez sale price
Man City inform Atletico Madrid of Alvarez sale price
Man City inform Atletico Madrid of Alvarez sale priceProfimedia
Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez is a step away from joining Atletico Madrid.

Argentinian journalist César Luis Merlo is reporting that negotiations between Álvarez and Atlético Madrid have been ongoing for some time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The negotiations are now well advanced - and if an agreement is reached between clubs, Álvarez will sign a five-year contract.

Manchester City are said to be demanding a £60m transfer fee plus a further £17m in bonuses to let the player go.

Álvarez's contract with the English champions runs until the summer of 2028.

Mentions
LaLigaAlvarez JulianAtl. MadridManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers