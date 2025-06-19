Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool airport takes shot at Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool to break British transfer record twice as they line up bid for Newcastle's Isak
Ferguson: My worst Man Utd signing; a disaster!
Man Utd striker Hojlund delivers his answer to Inter Milan

Not so fast! Arsenal and Sesko agreement cooled

Paul Vegas
Not so fast! Arsenal and Sesko agreement cooled
Not so fast! Arsenal and Sesko agreement cooledAction Plus
Slovenian media sources are cooling claims in Germany of an agreement between Arsenal and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

It broke last night that Arsenal had reached personal terms with Sesko's agent over a contract, according to German media.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Slovenia's Ekipa is reporting no such agreement has yet been reached.

The two parties are talking, but nothing as yet has been settled.

Arsenal are interested in centre-forward Sesko, who is available from Leipzig for €80m - a fee the Gunners regard as too rich.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSesko BenjaminArsenalRB LeipzigBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko 'won't force' RB Leipzig exit
Arsenal holding back from Sesko offer as talks continue
Arsenal table opening bid for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres