Not so fast! Arsenal and Sesko agreement cooled

Slovenian media sources are cooling claims in Germany of an agreement between Arsenal and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

It broke last night that Arsenal had reached personal terms with Sesko's agent over a contract, according to German media.

However, Slovenia's Ekipa is reporting no such agreement has yet been reached.

The two parties are talking, but nothing as yet has been settled.

Arsenal are interested in centre-forward Sesko, who is available from Leipzig for €80m - a fee the Gunners regard as too rich.