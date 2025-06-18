Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko 'won't force' RB Leipzig exit

Benjamin Sesko's agent has insisted that the striker 'won't force' an exit from RB Leipzig despite a reported agreement with Premier League side Arsenal.

It’s understood that Arsenal have agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old as they step up their pursuit of a striker this summer.

Arsenal are reluctant to pay RB Leipzig’s €80 million-€100m (£68m-£85m) asking price, however, and an agreement between the two clubs is some way off.

Sesko has also had interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal after an impressive season for a struggling Leipzig side, in which he scored 21 goals in 45 games.

Elvis Basanovic, Sesko’s agent told GIVEMESPORT: "Well, his numbers at his age compared to some strikers with already great careers at his age are confirming my words. He will move from RB Leipzig only when we recognise a special club, a special project with a special coach.

"Even if there may be - or will be - a strong desire of the player to move to a certain club, we will never force or blackmail RB Leipzig. I believe this is not the right way, because the way you actually exit from the club shows your values. Values that you are bringing into a new club.

"I can understand in very big transfers, there are a lot of different interests but no matter what, I believe in football world should be more respect. So that’s why we do things in the right way or we don’t do them. It’s very simple, even maybe in the media it looks very complicated."