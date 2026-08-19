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Arsenal chief Richard Garlick demands "clarity" on Man City's 100+ financial breaches

Arsenal chief Richard Garlick demands "clarity" on Man City's 100+ financial breaches
Arsenal chief Richard Garlick demands "clarity" on Man City's 100+ financial breachesREUTERS

Arsenal chief executive Richard Garlick has called for clarity on Manchester City's financial breaches.

Earlier this week Premier League CEO Richard Masters admitted that he has to keep “everything confidential” surrounding the Manchester City case and that he understands fan frustrations as little information has come out over a potential verdict. 

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City, who have consistently denied any wrongdoing, were charged in February 2023 but still not result has come 3 years later.

The club were originally described as facing 115 alleged breaches, although the figure is now often reported as 130 because of how breaches across individual seasons were counted/corrected.

Now, ahead of the Premier League season which kicks off this weekend, Garlick spoke to BBC Sport about how everyone wants clarity on what exactly is going on as the case continues behind closed doors. 

"It has gone on for a while. Everybody - the league and the teams - would want the clarity around what's going to happen next. 

 "But it's not something that I can control. It's not something that I can speculate on. 

"And I just hope that there is a solution very quickly." 

Chelsea have already faced punishment for their breaching rules regarding agent payments from 2009 to 2022 but the club did self report such breaches. 

This lowered their punishment to £10M fine and a suspended ban from registering new players for two transfer windows last month. City’s breaches are far more severe and were not self reported, leading to suggestions that they could be stripped of their league titles. 

Whilst City continue to protest their innocence, they will kick off their Premier League campaign with a clash against Bournemouth this weekend as fans watch the score and news on a potential verdict. 

 

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