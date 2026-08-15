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Rodri update: Barcelona make third offer for Man City star in package that is now £60M+

Rodri update: Barcelona make third offer for Man City star in package that is now £60M+
Rodri update: Barcelona make third offer for Man City star in package that is now £60M+David Blunsden / Actionplus / Profimedia

Rodri is set to join Barcelona this summer as they launch a fresh bid and negotiate with Manchester City.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has already informed City of his desire to join the Catalan giants but the price is the final hurdle in a deal that is still struggling to go through. 

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City are willing to allow the long-serving club legend depart but the price must be fair for the Spanish star who was spotted boarding a Ryanair flight back to England earlier this month following a trip to Barcelona

Now, as per transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Barcelona have launched a fresh bid for the 30 year old who will hope that City finally accept the latest bid.

“Barcelona's have made a third offer for Rodri and are optimistic of completing a deal.  

“Package under discussion now £60m+.” 

Barcelona President Joan Laporta is said to be intervening directly in the final stages of negotiations according to reports and he may have influenced the club’s latest bid this week. 

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, who is in the final year of his City contract is very unlikely to feature in Sunday’s Community Shield against Arsenal as manager Enzo Maresca prepares for life without the playmaker. 

A move for Rodri could trigger a bid for Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez who has been on City’s radar for several weeks. 

 

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RodriEnzo FernandezBarcelonaManchester CityArsenalChelseaPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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