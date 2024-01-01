Tribal Football
Most Read
Fiorentina signing Richardson admits Amrabat and Pogba influences
Man Utd chief Ashworth explains bringing in De Ligt, Mazraoui
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Leicester lining up bid for Arsenal star

Arsenal chief Edu in Spain to close Merino deal

Arsenal chief Edu in Spain to close Merino deal
Arsenal chief Edu in Spain to close Merino deal
Arsenal chief Edu in Spain to close Merino dealLaLiga
Arsenal chief Edu has been in Spain in an attempt to do a deal for Mikel Merino.

The Premier League runners up from last season want to add the Spanish midfielder to their squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Manager Mikel Arteta believes that Merino can balance out his midfield options.

Per The Mirror and other outlets, Real Sociedad are not making any deal straightforward.

They want a hefty fee for Merino, who is out of contract at the end of this season.

Arsenal are not willing to be held to ransom and may well walk away if the price does not come down.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMerino Zazon MikelArsenalReal SociedadLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Sociedad president Aperribay concedes Arsenal. Barcelona target Merino could leave
Nketiah key as Arsenal move for Merino stalls
Arsenal not forgetting about Real Sociedad midfielder Merino