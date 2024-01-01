Arsenal chief Edu in Spain to close Merino deal

Arsenal chief Edu has been in Spain in an attempt to do a deal for Mikel Merino.

The Premier League runners up from last season want to add the Spanish midfielder to their squad.

Manager Mikel Arteta believes that Merino can balance out his midfield options.

Per The Mirror and other outlets, Real Sociedad are not making any deal straightforward.

They want a hefty fee for Merino, who is out of contract at the end of this season.

Arsenal are not willing to be held to ransom and may well walk away if the price does not come down.