Real Sociedad president Aperribay concedes Arsenal. Barcelona target Merino could leave

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay admits they don't want to lose Mikel Merino.

The midfielder is a target for Arsenal and Newcastle United.

But Aperribay said on Monday: "I can't tell you everything I know. We don't have any open conversations with any club about a player leaving. Of course, we already thought it was going to be a long summer and that's how it is, we're going to have to manage it during the month of August, with patience and calm, trying to have a team that looks to the future with guarantees and strength.

"I think Mikel has been very sincere with Real. He has had a renewal offer for a year and if he has not renewed it is because he did not want to tell the Real fans that I am staying and then leave, and I think that speaks well of I would like him not to leave, we would all like it, but if he tells us that he accepts any of the offers he has on the table and wants us to negotiate, we will do it.

"We know he has them, and we know them. At this moment we continue to hope that Mikel Merino will continue at Real, we would like it to be his decision but, if it is not, we will try to negotiate his best exit from Real."