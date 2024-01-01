Tribal Football
Most Read
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Yoro, De Ligt & an angry Florentino: Why Man Utd need to pay (quickly) that premium

Real Sociedad president Aperribay concedes Arsenal. Barcelona target Merino could leave

Real Sociedad president Aperribay concedes Arsenal. Barcelona target Merino could leave
Real Sociedad president Aperribay concedes Arsenal. Barcelona target Merino could leave
Real Sociedad president Aperribay concedes Arsenal. Barcelona target Merino could leaveLaLiga
Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay admits they don't want to lose Mikel Merino.

The midfielder is a target for Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Aperribay said on Monday: "I can't tell you everything I know. We don't have any open conversations with any club about a player leaving. Of course, we already thought it was going to be a long summer and that's how it is, we're going to have to manage it during the month of August, with patience and calm, trying to have a team that looks to the future with guarantees and strength.

"I think Mikel has been very sincere with Real. He has had a renewal offer for a year and if he has not renewed it is because he did not want to tell the Real fans that I am staying and then leave, and I think that speaks well of I would like him not to leave, we would all like it, but if he tells us that he accepts any of the offers he has on the table and wants us to negotiate, we will do it.

"We know he has them, and we know them. At this moment we continue to hope that Mikel Merino will continue at Real, we would like it to be his decision but, if it is not, we will try to negotiate his best exit from Real."

Mentions
LaLigaMerino Zazon MikelReal SociedadArsenalBarcelonaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal not forgetting about Real Sociedad midfielder Merino
REVEALED: Arsenal can sign Merino for cut-price fee
Arsenal offer to double Merino's wages at Real Sociedad