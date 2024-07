Arsenal not forgetting about Real Sociedad midfielder Merino

Arsenal remain keen on Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Gunners chief Edu is keen on the Spain Euros winner and has been in contact with La Real for the midfielder this summer.

Sport says once Arsenal close a deal for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, Edu will focus his energies on signing Merino.

Barcelona are also keen, but it's understood Arsenal boast greater spending power.

In London, there's a belief La Real will sell Merino for €25-30m.