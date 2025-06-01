Tribal Football
Arsenal chief Berta in secret talks for RB Leipzig striker Sesko
Action Plus
Arsenal chief Andrea Berta is locked in talks with RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko.

Sky Deutschland says Berta has been in 'secret' negotiations with RB Leipzig counterpart Marcel Schafer over a fee for the centre-forward.

Sesko is now being favoured at Arsenal ahead of Sporting CP centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres.

And Berta is now in advanced talks with Schafer for the Slovenia international.

RBL will seek at least £70m to  part with Sesko this summer.

