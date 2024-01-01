Tribal Football
REVEALED: Arsenal can sign Merino for cut-price fee
Premier League side Arsenal may have to cough up a little as £17m to sign Mikel Merino.

The Spanish midfielder only has a year remaining on his contract with Real Sociedad.

Per Revelo, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are among the teams chasing after his signature.

Any club can sign him for that modest fee, but Arsenal will have to convince the player to join.

They will have to give him a reason to move to England, where he was previously homesick at Newcastle United.

Merino is a player Barca can afford, unlike Athletic Bilbao and Spain star Nico Williams.

