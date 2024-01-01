Arsenal challenging Al Hilal for Bayern Munich attacker Coman

Arsenal are challenging Al Hilal for Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman.

Bayern Munich are ready to accept Al-Hilal's bid, with the Saudis now waiting for the player's decision.

But the Daily Mail says Arsenal are also interested in Coman.

The English giants are exploring the possibilities of signing the France international before the transfer window closes.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to bring in an attacking player to increase squad competition.

Coman has a deal to 2027 and is expected to make a decision between Al Hilal and Arsenal before Friday's transfer deadline.