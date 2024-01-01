João Palhinha to join Bayern for huge sum of €50m

The Portuguese international is set to sign for the German club until 2028

Bayern Munich have made a breakthrough in the transfer of Joao Palhinha as the two clubs have come to agreement in what is a €50m deal plus €5m in potential add-ons.

This is according to journalist Fabrizio Romano who has reported this story from the start and has now confirmed the deal.

For Fulham this would be a club transfer record according to Sky Sports news and would be a significant amount of money heading into the new Premier League season.

Romano said on Twitter:

“Palhinha will sign contract until 2028 at Bayern, he’s been pushing for weeks for the deal to happen. Medical to be booked then docs to be signed. Story confirmed.”

The 28-year-old midfielder is currently with Portugal at the Euros but has failed to register a goal or assist despite his side making it to the Quarter Final.

Palhinha bagged 4 goals and 1 assist last season and will most likely act as a holding midfielder for Bayern in a role similar to what Declan Rice operates as for Arsenal.

Many believe he is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world with his strength, passing and switch of play being perfect for a Bayern side who struggle to hold possesion.